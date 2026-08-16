STEAM Lab: Engineering Systems- Bridge Load Testing

"Join us for a building exploration of structural engineering! In this hands-on STEAM Lab, kids will become engineers as they design and construct bridges using a limited set of materials. Once their bridges are complete, participants will put them to the test by gradually adding weight to discover just how much their structures can hold.

Kids will record their results, investigate why some designs are stronger than others, and use what they learn to redesign and improve their bridges. The challenge introduces force distribution and structural design through hands-on experimentation.

This STEAM Lab is designed for kids ages 7-11 and promotes engineering, problem-solving, design thinking, measurement, and critical thinking. Register online, at the Youth Desk, or call 928.777.1537.

Prescott Public Library and Yavapai Exploration and Science are teaming up to offer school-age children a chance to experience STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) through interactive and engaging activities. Presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.

Register for this event

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