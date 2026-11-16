Join us for a bright exploration of light and energy! In this hands-on STEAM Lab, kids will rotate through interactive investigation stations to discover how light behaves. Participants will experiment with mirrors and reflection, test colored filters, and explore how changing the angle or distance of a light source affects shadows. Through hands-on challenges, kids will investigate reflection, color, shadows, and other properties of light while recording their observations and looking for patterns in their results. This STEAM Lab is designed for kids ages 7-11 and promotes physics, observation, experimentation, critical thinking, and scientific discovery. Register online, at the Youth Desk, or call 928.777.1537. Prescott Public Library and Yavapai Exploration and Science are teaming up to offer school-age children a chance to experience STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) through interactive and engaging activities. Presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.