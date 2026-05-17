STEAM Lab: Sweet Science of States of Matter!

Join us for a delicious dive into the science of matter! In this hands-on STEAM Lab, kids will explore the three states of matter by making their own ice cream and creating fizzy root beer floats. Kids will predict what happens when ingredients are combined, investigate how temperature affects states of matter, and record their observations as they watch liquids turn into solids and gases form bubbles. Along the way, we'll explore how molecules move in each state and why these changes occur. This STEAM Lab is designed for kids ages 7-11 and promotes observation, critical thinking, and scientific curiosity through hands-on learning. Register online, at the Youth Desk, or call 928.777.1537. Prescott Public Library and Yavapai Exploration and Science are teaming up to offer school-age children a chance to experience STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) through interactive and engaging activities. Presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.