STEM Exploration with ERAU: E=ENGINEERING

Inspire curiosity, problem-solving, and a deeper understanding of STEM fields through fun, accessible, and university-led instruction with the STEM Exploration Series led by Emby-Riddle Aeronautical University professors and students at Prescott Public Library. Youth ages 10-14 can register for individual sessions in this four-part, hands-on learning experience designed for upper-elementary and middle-school students. Each session focuses on a different STEM discipline, giving participants the opportunity to explore real-word applications through engaging activities and interactive lessons. Wednesday, April 15 at 4pm: S=SCIENCE: Discover the chemistry behind everyday life by exploring how common substances and reactions shape the world around us. Wednesday, May 13 at 4pm: T=TECHNOLOGY: Dive into modern technology with an introduction to 3D printing concepts and an exciting exploration of robotics. Wednesday, June 10 at 3pm: E=ENGINEERING: Put engineering skills to the test by designing, building, and launching catapults, while using math to calculate and analyze average launch distances. Wednesday, July 15 at 3pm: M=MATH: Learn key geometry principles through the art of origami, transforming paper folding into a creative and visual math experience. Presented in partnership with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.