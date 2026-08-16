StoryBook and Art Adventures

Blending art with outstanding children's books, this program introduces budding young readers to the wonderful world of story and illustrations. This month, learn about I Aint Gonna Paint No More written by Karen Beaumont and illustrated by David Catrow. For children, grades K-2. Register online, at the Youth Desk, or call 928.777.1537. Please note: All registered children will receive a personal copy of the month's book. If your family registers more than one child for this event, you will receive just one copy of the book. This will make the program available to more children.