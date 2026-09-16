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StoryBook and Art Adventures

StoryBook and Art Adventures

Blending art with outstanding children's books, this program introduces budding young readers to the wonderful world of story and illustrations. This month, learn about Aggie and the Ghost written and illustrated by Matthew Forsythe. For children, grades K-2. Register online, at the Youth Desk, or call 928.777.1537.

Prescott Public Library
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.
Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov
http://www.prescottlibrary.info