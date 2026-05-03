Summer Plant Sale at the Arboretum!
Summer Plant Sale at the Arboretum!
Visit the Arboretum at Flagstaff for our annual Summer Plant Sale! Free Admission to the Arb all Day! Support your local growers!
Featuring Arb-grown and other local vendor plants.
9AM-11AM Sale open to Arb-members only
11AM-2PM Sale open to the public!
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
4001 South Woody Mountain RoadFlagstaff, Arizona 86005
928-774-1442
info@thearb.org