Summer Reading Finale: BubbleManiacs on the Library Lawn
Summer Reading Finale: BubbleManiacs on the Library Lawn
Summer Reading ends with a POP! Celebrate the end of Summer Reading with foam-tastic fun and refreshments on the library lawn. For youth of all ages. BubbleManiacs is presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.
Prescott Public Library
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov