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Summer Reading Finale: BubbleManiacs on the Library Lawn

Summer Reading Finale: BubbleManiacs on the Library Lawn

Summer Reading ends with a POP! Celebrate the end of Summer Reading with foam-tastic fun and refreshments on the library lawn. For youth of all ages. BubbleManiacs is presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.

Prescott Public Library
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.
Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov
http://www.prescottlibrary.info