Get ready for a night of big laughs, quick wit, and joyful connection as Super Improv! plays again at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, May 16 at 7:00 PM with their newest show, “The Motherload of Laughter” — and yes, it’s exactly as fun as it sounds.

As Karen’s mom proudly puts it, “It’s the BEST improv troupe in the world!”

What sets Super Improv! apart is its signature interactive format. Audience members don’t just watch the show—they help create it. From suggesting scene ideas to participating right from their seats, the audience becomes part of the action, creating spontaneous, laugh-out-loud moments and a shared, feel-good experience (very much like a hug from Grandma).

This fast-paced comedy experience celebrates one of the most universally relatable topics — moms. Expect hilarious unscripted scenes, wildly relatable moments, unexpected twists and just enough chaos to feel like a family gathering… but with better timing. (The troupe’s mothers' names have been changed to protect the innocent.)

Super Improv! has quickly built a devoted following in Sedona through persistent nagging from the troupe’s mothers. Their debut performance filled every seat and ended with a standing ovation—though Daniel’s mom insists it’s because “people know better than to leave early.”

Naturally, the moms strongly encourage you buy tickets in advance… or they will be disappointed.

This performance features an ensemble cast of Karen Golden, Daniel Flynn, Ryan Rice, Cheryl Good, Angie Arndt, and Nathaniel Montgomery, bringing quick wit, strong chemistry, and creating a completely one-of-a-kind show.

“We love our audience, and they love being part of the show,” says the troupe. “Every performance is completely unique because it’s co-created by the people in the room.”

About Super Improv!

Super Improv! delivers high-energy, audience-driven comedy that brings people together through laughter. Blending the spontaneity of improvisation with the excitement of live performance, each show is a unique experience designed to lift spirits and create lasting memories.

Following the May 16 performance, Super Improv! returns on June 20 for more playful surprises at their next monthly showcase. Ryan’s mom adds, “Save the date, NOW!”

Super Improv! takes the stage on Saturday, May 16 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance; $25 at the door.

Visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org for tickets and performance information or call 928-282-1177. Both the Sedona International Film Festival Office and the Mary D. Fisher Theatre are located at 2030 W. SR 89A in West Sedona.

