Super Improv! Super Hero Edition

Faster than a speeding punchline! More powerful than an awkward silence! Able to leap tall tales in a single bound!

Super Improv! is flying back into Sedona for its 4th spectacular show at the Mary Fisher Theatre on Friday, July 17 at 7:00 p.m., and this time the troupe is suiting up for an unforgettable Super Hero adventure.

The Super Improv! Game Show is Baaaccckkk! and it's bringing even more audience participation, outrageous comedy games, lightning-fast improvisation, and unexpected twists than ever before. Every show is completely made up on the spot, meaning no two performances are ever the same. The audience doesn't just watch the action—they become part of it!

This performance features the Super Improv! troupe of Karen Golden, Daniel Flynn, Ryan Rice, Cheryl Good, Keegan Grau, and Angie Arndt, joined by special guest Navaris Darson—actor, comedian, and improv instructor from The Groundlings—whose quick wit and infectious energy promise to take the evening to superhero status.

Expect secret identities, comic-book-sized laughs, heroic challenges, audience volunteers, spontaneous scenes, and plenty of surprises. Whether you're cheering from your seat or stepping into the spotlight to join the fun, you'll quickly discover that anything can happen in the world of Super Improv!

Not all heroes wear capes... some make people laugh! And this troupe is on a mission. Saving the day... one laugh at a time!

Forget super strength and X-ray vision—the Super Improv! cast's real superpower is creating hilarious comedy from audience suggestions faster than you can say "Holy Punchlines!" Every audience suggestion becomes fuel for outrageous games, unforgettable characters, and laugh-out-loud moments that will have you grinning long after the final curtain.

Whether you're an improv superfan or discovering the show for the very first time, prepare for an evening filled with heroic hijinks, side-splitting comedy, and enough positive energy to power a superhero headquarters.

So gather your family, recruit your friends, assemble your own league of laughter, and don't forget your sense of humor. Capes are optional—but laughing is highly encouraged!

When the call goes out for heroes, this troupe answers — with laughs instead of lasers.

Don't miss Sedona's most interactive comedy experience. The world may not need another superhero … but it could definitely use another night of laughter.

“Super Improv! Game Show: Super Hero Edition” takes the stage on Friday, July 17 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $20. Visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org for tickets and performance information or call 928-282-1177. Both the Sedona International Film Festival Office and the Mary D. Fisher Theatre are located at 2030 W. SR 89A in West Sedona.

