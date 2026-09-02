Super Improv! Wild, Wild West Comedy Show

Super Improv! is back with some Quick-Draw Comedy — and they’re armed with absolutely no scripts!

Super Improv! returns to the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 7:00 p.m., bringing another evening of spontaneous comedy, audience participation, music and unpredictable fun. This month, they’re heading into the Wild, Wild West, where they’ll be shooting from the hip and wrangling wild ideas live on stage!

And hold onto your ten-gallon hats because The Improv Game Show is back! The Good, The Bad and the Hilarious!

Super Improv! is an audience-interactive, high-energy show where the audience doesn’t just sit back and watch — the audience helps create the show. Suggestions are called out from the seats and instantly transformed into characters, situations, stories and comedy scenes that have never existed before. Nothing is scripted. Everything is made up on the spot.

And several adventurous audience members will be invited to come up onto the stage and participate in improv skits with the troupe!

That spontaneity means no two Super Improv! shows are ever alike.

The Wild, Wild West edition will also feature musical improv skits, with songs and musical scenes created completely in the moment from audience suggestions. Give the performers an idea and watch them turn it into an original song right before your eyes. No pre-written lyrics and no musical map—just creativity riding full gallop into the unknown.

Think “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” — Y’all!

This show’s comedy posse features Karen Golden, Daniel Flynn, Ryan Rice, Nathaniel Montgomery and Keith Hill, each bringing a different comedic style and energy to the stage.

This town isn’t big enough for all these jokes — but they’re bringing them anyway!

Expect fast wits, wild ideas, musical mayhem and some of the fastest laughs in the West. Where every scene is a rootin’ tootin’ good time!

So round up your favorite posse and mosey on over for one wild night of comedy!

“Super Improv! Wild, Wild West Comedy Show” takes the stage on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $20. Visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org for tickets and performance information or call 928-282-1177. Both the Sedona International Film Festival Office and the Mary D. Fisher Theatre are located at 2030 W. SR 89A in West Sedona.

