The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with award-winning surround sound composer and producer Koz Mraz for a Surround Sound Christmas Extravaganza on Thursday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Back by popular demand! Join us for our Annual Christmas Extravaganza as we celebrate the spirit of the season, the strength of community, and the resilience of friends and families who have come together in service to one another this year.

Prepare to be dazzled! Experience the electrifying holiday sounds of Mannheim Steamroller and the Brian Setzer Orchestra, the majestic vocals of Sarah Brightman, and a few delightful musical surprises—all wrapped up in the warmth, wonder, comfort, and joy of Christmas!

Open to locals and visitors alike, this festive gathering invites you to connect with friends, enjoy delicious Christmas treats, and immerse yourself in the magic of the season’s most beautifully interpreted music.

A Once-a-Year Audio/Video Extravaganza that will Delight Your Holiday Spirits!

Presented by Award-Winning Surround Sound composer/producer Koz Mraz (Discus Award, 5.1 Category 2001, Communicator Surround Award 2002, Aurora Surround Award & Surround Grammy nominee 2005). A College Professor at Citrus College, Glendale, and Pasadena College, Mraz taught classes in music production, audio engineering, and broadcast technology for over 15 years. He offers educational presentations via the Fair Use Doctrine of the U.S. Copyright Statute. Under the fair use doctrine of the U.S. copyright statute, it is permissible to use portions of a copywritten work for purposes such as commentary, criticism, and education.

Seating is limited. Get your tickets today for this popular event.

Surround Sound Christmas Extravaganza takes place Thursday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Tickets are $20. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

