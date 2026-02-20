The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with award-winning surround sound composer and producer Koz Mraz for “Surround Sound Classical Blast!” on Thursday, July 9 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

You will be blown away by this audio/visual 5.1 Surround Sound Music Experience in Sedona’s best sound system, the Mary D. Fisher Theater.

This special Audio/Video Surround Sound Experience will feature Holst, Brahms and Gregorian Chants in Surround Sound!

You will be IN THE ROOMS these classical pieces were recorded at. Places like St. Florian Monastery, considered one of the largest and most magnificent Baroque monasteries in Austria. The Oslo Cathedral and Glasgow Scotland Hall.

Overture: Consortium Vocale - Gregorian Chants recorded at the Oslo Cathedral.

Audio Only Segment: Holst’s The Planets -The Mystic Trumpeter in its entirety by the Royal Scottish National Orchestra recorded at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

Video Segment: Brahms: A German Requiem at recorded at the Stift St. Florian (St. Florian Monastery) considered one of the largest and most magnificent Baroque monasteries in Austria.

Presented by Award-Winning Surround Sound composer/producer Koz Mraz (Discus Award, 5.1 Category 2001, Communicator Surround Award 2002, Aurora Surround Award & Surround Grammy nominee 2005). A College Professor at Citrus College, Glendale, and Pasadena College, Mraz taught classes in music production, audio engineering, and broadcast technology for over 15 years. He offers educational presentations via the Fair Use Doctrine of the U.S. Copyright Statute. Under the fair use doctrine of the U.S. copyright statute, it is permissible to use portions of a copywritten work for purposes such as commentary, criticism, and education.

Seating is limited. Get your tickets today for this popular event.

“Surround Sound Classical Blast!” takes place Thursday, July 9 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Tickets are $20. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

