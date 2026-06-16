Taiko Drumming with Eileen Morgan!
Taiko Drumming with Eileen Morgan!
On your mark, get set... Taiko! Feel the beat and learn about Taiko drumming with instructor Eileen Morgan. For youth of all ages. Summer programs are popular and fill up fast. Seating is on a first-come basis. Taiko Drumming with Eileen Morgan is presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.
Prescott Public Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov