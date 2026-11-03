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Take a Slice: Dear Diva

Take a Slice: Dear Diva

Did you miss out on last year's Dear Diva? Are you still wondering if you're the drama? Then come out to this one-night-only, drag show advice column, only at Beaver Street Theatre! We'll have tarot, mocktails, and a whole lotta gossip! We'll see you soon ;)

Submit questions using this link: https://forms.gle/Ljpn38e5X5QeUtDc8

Beaver Street Theatre
$10 general/$7 students
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Take a Slice
valentinnuendo@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Orion Cometh
valentinnuendo@gmail.com
Beaver Street Theatre
11 S. Beaver Street #2
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
https://flagshakes.app.neoncrm.com/nx/portal/neonevents/events?path=%2Fportal%2Fevents%2F12043