Take a Slice: Dear Diva
Take a Slice: Dear Diva
Did you miss out on last year's Dear Diva? Are you still wondering if you're the drama? Then come out to this one-night-only, drag show advice column, only at Beaver Street Theatre! We'll have tarot, mocktails, and a whole lotta gossip! We'll see you soon ;)
Submit questions using this link: https://forms.gle/Ljpn38e5X5QeUtDc8
Beaver Street Theatre
$10 general/$7 students
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Take a Slice
valentinnuendo@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Orion Cometh
valentinnuendo@gmail.com
Beaver Street Theatre
11 S. Beaver Street #2Flagstaff, Arizona 86001