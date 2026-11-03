Take a Slice: Dear Diva

Did you miss out on last year's Dear Diva? Are you still wondering if you're the drama? Then come out to this one-night-only, drag show advice column, only at Beaver Street Theatre! We'll have tarot, mocktails, and a whole lotta gossip! We'll see you soon ;)

Submit questions using this link: https://forms.gle/Ljpn38e5X5QeUtDc8