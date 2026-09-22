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Take a Slice: The Creepy Crawlie Showcase

Take a Slice: The Creepy Crawlie Showcase

Insects crawling all around... Insects squirming in the ground...

Join Take a Slice for our Creepy Crawlie Showcase! We have some Flagstaff favorites as well as some friends from Prescott and Phoenix! As always, we'll have games and lots of fun!

This month only, we're having a costume contest! Come dressed in your scariest, spookiest costumes and maybe you'll receive a prize...

Crawl on over to Beaver Street Theatre for a night you won't soon forget!

Beaver Street Theatre
$10 general/$7 students
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Take a Slice
valentinnuendo@gmail.com
Beaver Street Theatre
11 S. Beaver Street #2
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
https://flagshakes.app.neoncrm.com/nx/portal/neonevents/events?path=%2Fportal%2Fevents%2F12043