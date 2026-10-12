'Take Me Home' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Take Me Home” showing Oct. 23-29 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

Anna (Anna Sargent), a middle-aged Korean adoptee with a cognitive disability, cares for her aging parents in a fragile balance of meeting one another’s needs. Alongside her sister Emily (Ali Ahn) and her father (Victor Slezak), they must confront challenging questions about the future. She remains determined to build a life where all of them can thrive.

Liz Sargent’s intimate debut drama examines the shifting demands placed on a unique — and uniquely challenged — family in a Florida suburb. Expanded from Sargent’s acclaimed short film (2023 Sundance Film Festival), “Take Me Home” exposes the indignities of the American health care system and the structural challenges faced by disabled people. The film also gently and imaginatively traces a path for Anna’s independence and connection to a community of chosen family.

By turns quietly devastating and bracingly optimistic, “Take Me Home” confronts us with an impossible situation, while holding out hope for Anna’s future.

“A story of caregiving challenges balances dark truths with charm and humor.” — The Hollywood Reporter

“Funny and deeply sensitive.” — IndieWire

“Take Me Home” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre Oct. 23-29. Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday and Monday, Oct. 23, 24 and 26 at 3:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 27, 28 and 29 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

