Join Flagstaff Open Space for a kid-friendly Tarantula Trek, noon-1:45pm – where we’ll explore a portion of the McMillan Mesa Loop Trail from Buffalo Park, and search for tarantulas along the way! Wear sturdy shoes, dress for the weather, and bring hiking poles, but we’ll have extras! We’ll meet at Buffalo Park by the buffalo, cross the Matt Kelly footbridge onto McMillan Mesa Loop Trail; it is an easy hike, fairly flat. We’re doing 2 separate walks, one earlier at 10am, and this one at noon, each is limited to 30 people.