Tarantula Treks!
Tarantula Treks!
Join Flagstaff Open Space for a kid-friendly Tarantula Trek - either from 10am-noon, or 12pm-2pm - where we'll explore a portion of the McMillan Mesa Loop Trail from Buffalo Park, and search for tarantulas along the way! Space is limited, so, pre-registration is required.
Buffalo Park
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
City of Flagstaff Open Space Section
928-213-2328
sylvia.struss@flagstaffaz.gov
Artist Group Info
sylvia.struss@flagstaffaz.gov
Buffalo Park
2400 N Gemini RdFlagstaff, Arizona
(928) 213-2300