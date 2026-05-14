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Tarantula Treks!

Tarantula Treks!

Join Flagstaff Open Space for a kid-friendly Tarantula Trek - either from 10am-noon, or 12pm-2pm - where we'll explore a portion of the McMillan Mesa Loop Trail from Buffalo Park, and search for tarantulas along the way! Space is limited, so, pre-registration is required.

Buffalo Park
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

City of Flagstaff Open Space Section
928-213-2328
sylvia.struss@flagstaffaz.gov
City of Flagstaff Open Space Section

Artist Group Info

sylvia.struss@flagstaffaz.gov
Buffalo Park
2400 N Gemini Rd
Flagstaff, Arizona
(928) 213-2300