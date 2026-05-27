Tash Sultana performs at Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park with special guest Daisy The Great.
Tash Sultana performs at Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park with special guest Daisy The Great.
Prepare for an unforgettable evening as Tash Sultana brings their signature genre-blending sounds to Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park. Fusing elements of rock, reggae, psychedelia, soul and hip-hop music, Tash Sultana is known for captivating audiences with powerful vocals, world-class production and multi-instrumental performances. Special guest Daisy The Great, joins the show for a night of incredible musicianship and immersive visuals. Tickets available on PepsiAmp.com
Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park
$52.50 - $75.50
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026
Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park
the Fort Tuthill Coconino County Park Complex, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff, AZ 8600.Flagstaff , Arizona 8600