Tash Sultana performs at Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park with special guest Daisy The Great.

Prepare for an unforgettable evening as Tash Sultana brings their signature genre-blending sounds to Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park. Fusing elements of rock, reggae, psychedelia, soul and hip-hop music, Tash Sultana is known for captivating audiences with powerful vocals, world-class production and multi-instrumental performances. Special guest Daisy The Great, joins the show for a night of incredible musicianship and immersive visuals. Tickets available on PepsiAmp.com