Teen Battle of the Books Final Competition
Teen Battle of the Books Final Competition
A summer of reading comes to a head in the ultimate Teen Battle of the Books competition! Winning teams will receive monetary gift cards for each team member! For youth, ages 12-14. The Teen Battle of the Books is presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.
Prescott Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 29 Jul 2026
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov