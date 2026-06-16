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Teen Battle of the Books Final Competition

Teen Battle of the Books Final Competition

A summer of reading comes to a head in the ultimate Teen Battle of the Books competition! Winning teams will receive monetary gift cards for each team member! For youth, ages 12-14. The Teen Battle of the Books is presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.

Prescott Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 29 Jul 2026
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.
Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov
http://www.prescottlibrary.info