Teen DIY and Donuts: Patriotic Flag Night Sky Painting
Teen DIY and Donuts: Patriotic Flag Night Sky Painting
Create your own American flag night sky painting and meet other teens! Donuts, drinks, and all supplies provided. For teens, ages 13-18. Register online, at the Youth Desk, or call 928.777.1537. Funding provided by the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.
Prescott Public Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Tue, 23 Jun 2026
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov