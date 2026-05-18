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Teen DIY and Donuts: Patriotic Flag Night Sky Painting

Teen DIY and Donuts: Patriotic Flag Night Sky Painting

Create your own American flag night sky painting and meet other teens! Donuts, drinks, and all supplies provided. For teens, ages 13-18. Register online, at the Youth Desk, or call 928.777.1537. Funding provided by the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.

Prescott Public Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Tue, 23 Jun 2026
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.
Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov
http://www.prescottlibrary.info