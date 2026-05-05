'Texas Music Revolution' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Texas Music Revolution” showing May 15-21 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

Get ready for a toe-tapping, edge of your seat, behind the scenes look at the 25th anniversary of one of the most treasured, Americana/Folk/Country music festivals — Texas Music Revolution — based in McKinney, TX.

“Texas Music Revolution” — featuring Kiefer Sutherland, Charley Crockett & Ray Wylie Hubbard — follows the journey of indie radio station KHYI-FM GM and music festival founder Joshua Jones as he produces the silver anniversary of this iconic event.

As much a document of reintroducing live music in the wake of a pandemic, it is a celebration of Texas and its roots — where, at the crossroads of purist country and Americana has evolved the iconic 'red dirt' Waylon-and-Willie style considered one of three pillars of American country music.

For more than a quarter of a century, KHYI-FM's commitment to radio independence has given voice to this unique sector of the country western genre. TMR has subsequently emerged as an iconic live showcase and grown into one of the largest independent music festivals in the USA. In a volatile era where larger festivals have shuttered, Joshua and KHYI must double down to produce their grandest event yet.

“Texas Music Revolution” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre May 15-21. Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday and Tuesday, May 15, 16 and 19 at 6:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Monday and Thursday, May 17, 18 and 21 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

