THE 2026 FLAGSTAFF PLEIN AIR PAINTING AND PHOTOGRAPHY FESTIVAL ENTRY NOW OPEN!
THE 2026 FLAGSTAFF PLEIN AIR PAINTING AND PHOTOGRAPHY FESTIVAL ENTRY NOW OPEN!
The Flagstaff Plein Air Festival will take place from October 4–18, 2026, challenging both painters and photographers to capture the beauty of the Northern Arizona region, on location. This multi-day event blends artistic practice with community engagement, environmental awareness, and visual storytelling. At the culmination of the festival, participants will showcase their work in a professionally juried exhibition. The public is welcome to watch the artists at work throughout the week, participate in a variety of workshops and presentations, and purchase completed artwork at the culminating First Glimpse Reception and Sale. A two-week Festival Exhibition to follow.
ACF Arts Connection Gallery
12:00 AM - 11:55 PM, every day through Oct 18, 2026.
Event Supported By
Artists' Coalition of Flagstaff
928-522-6969
acfexdir@gmail.com
ACF Arts Connection Gallery
East Marketplace Drive & South Mall WayFlagstaff, Arizona 86004