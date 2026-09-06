© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate to KNAU

THE 2026 FLAGSTAFF PLEIN AIR PAINTING AND PHOTOGRAPHY FESTIVAL ENTRY NOW OPEN!

THE 2026 FLAGSTAFF PLEIN AIR PAINTING AND PHOTOGRAPHY FESTIVAL ENTRY NOW OPEN!

The Flagstaff Plein Air Festival will take place from October 4–18, 2026, challenging both painters and photographers to capture the beauty of the Northern Arizona region, on location. This multi-day event blends artistic practice with community engagement, environmental awareness, and visual storytelling. At the culmination of the festival, participants will showcase their work in a professionally juried exhibition. The public is welcome to watch the artists at work throughout the week, participate in a variety of workshops and presentations, and purchase completed artwork at the culminating First Glimpse Reception and Sale. A two-week Festival Exhibition to follow.

ACF Arts Connection Gallery
12:00 AM - 11:55 PM, every day through Oct 18, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Artists' Coalition of Flagstaff
928-522-6969
acfexdir@gmail.com
http:///flagstaff-arts.org
ACF Arts Connection Gallery
East Marketplace Drive &amp; South Mall Way
Flagstaff, Arizona 86004