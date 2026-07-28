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The 2026 Flagstaff Plein Air Paiting and Phortography Festival

The 2026 Flagstaff Plein Air Paiting and Phortography Festival

The Flagstaff Plein Air Painting and Photography Festival will take place from October 4–18, 2026 With an August 15, early discount entry deadline and a September 15, 2026 final entry deadline, visit: flagstaff-arts.org, or contact: acfexdir@gmail.com for information.

The Artists' Coalition of Flagstaff Gallery Flagstaff Mall
See web site for information
12:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Oct 18, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Artists' Coalition of Flagstaff
928-522-6969
acfexdir@gmail.com
http:///flagstaff-arts.org
The Artists' Coalition of Flagstaff Gallery Flagstaff Mall
4650 US-89
Flagstaff, Arizona 86004
928-522-6969
acfexdir@gmail.com
flagstaff-arts.org