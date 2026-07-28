The 28th Annual Falgstaff Open Studios

The Artists' Coalition of Flagstaff is proud to present “The 28th ANNUAL FLAGSTAFF OPEN STUDIOS”, August 22nd

from 10 AM to 5 PM and August 23th– 10 AM to 4 PM. Flagstaff Open Studios is a FREE self-guided tour of nearly 40 member artists and their work, which allows the public to witness up close the artists at work in their studio environments, demonstrating their techniques and offering their work for sale directly to the public, at various locations throughout the greater Flagstaff area.

This year there are 18 studio locations spread across the greater Flagstaff area.

Participating this year are painters, photographers, jewelry, ceramic, glass, fiber, and multi-media artists covering the entire artistic spectrum.

An online guide and video preview is available at

flagstaff-arts.org and printed copies of the guide and the video preview are at the Artists’ Coalition of Flagstaff gallery at the Flagstaff Mall. The printed guide is also available at various locations in the greater Flagstaff area.

For more information, visit flagstaff-arts.org or call

(928)856-2485

