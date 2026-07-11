The Arboretum at Flagstaff Summer Garden Party

With the return of the monsoons, our gardens are looking their best — and just in time for our longstanding and biggest fundraiser of the year: the Summer Garden Party, Saturday, August 29th, 4:00–7:30 PM. As we work together to sustain the Arb, we invite our community to this wonderful evening to show your support for the important work we do.

We are pleased to announce our keynote speaker: Jack Dash

Join us in our gardens with Tucson-based writer, naturalist, and horticulturist Jack Dash. Jack is the gardens manager at Tohono Chul botanical gardens, a board member of the Arizona Native Plant Society, and coeditor of Plant Press Arizona. He regularly speaks on, writes about, and guides trips related to botany, horticulture, and natural history in the Southwest, and is a co-creator of Atascosa Borderlands, a visual storytelling project exploring a remote stretch of the US–Mexico borderlands in southern Arizona.

The night will feature local faire, wine by Oeno, specialty cocktails from Mother Road, plus a raffle, silent auction, and live music from Two Hand Union.

An enchanting evening among the gardens, in celebration of The Arboretum at Flagstaff