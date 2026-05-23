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The Arizona Trail: An 850-mile Mountain Bike Exploration of Climate Change

The Arizona Trail: An 850-mile Mountain Bike Exploration of Climate Change

Join us at the East Flagstaff Community Library in the Community Room for an AZ Speaks presentation hosted by Joan Meiners, climate reporter for the Arizona Republic. Rich with photos and video from her journey on the Arizona Trail in 2025 as well as scientific expertise and cultural context, this presentation takes audiences through the state’s biggest environmental challenges and opportunities, mile by mile.

East Flagstaff Community Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

East Flagstaff Community Library
928-213-2348
efclstaff@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/
East Flagstaff Community Library
N 4th St Suite 5
Flagstaff, Arizona 86004
4802690624
caleb@playwithvault.com
https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/