The Arizona Trail: An 850-mile Mountain Bike Exploration of Climate Change
The Arizona Trail: An 850-mile Mountain Bike Exploration of Climate Change
Join us at the East Flagstaff Community Library in the Community Room for an AZ Speaks presentation hosted by Joan Meiners, climate reporter for the Arizona Republic. Rich with photos and video from her journey on the Arizona Trail in 2025 as well as scientific expertise and cultural context, this presentation takes audiences through the state’s biggest environmental challenges and opportunities, mile by mile.
East Flagstaff Community Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
East Flagstaff Community Library
928-213-2348
efclstaff@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
East Flagstaff Community Library
N 4th St Suite 5Flagstaff, Arizona 86004
4802690624
caleb@playwithvault.com