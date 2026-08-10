'The Art of Adventure' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “The Art of Adventure” showing Aug. 21-26 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

In 1957, world renowned wildlife artist Robert Bateman and spirited biologist Bristol Foster embarked on a global expedition in a Land Rover they called “The Grizzly Torque” — a journey that ignited a deep love of our planet and set in motion a powerful story of environmental activism through art and science.

“The Art of Adventure” is an inspiring and deeply human documentary about the extraordinary lifelong friendship between world renowned wildlife artist Robert Bateman and fearless biologist Bristol Foster. Through their epic 1957 journey around the world — armed with a 16mm camera and an artist’s brush — the film opens a vivid window onto a planet once wild and unscarred and a bond formed through curiosity, courage and love of nature.

At its heart the film weaves together nature, art and activism showing how two very different men fought to protect the natural world: one thought art, the other through science. Now in their 90’s Bob and Bristol still find sanctuary in nature. Their story is a moving reflection on legacy, mortality and the wisdom of our elders — and a reminder that humanity and nature are inseparable.

“The Art of Adventure” invites us to listen, to learn and to embrace life with curiosity, courage and heart.

“The Art of Adventure” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Aug. 21-26. Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 21, 22 and 23 at 7:00 p.m.; Monday, Aug. 24 at 3:00 p.m.; and Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 25 and 26 at 4:00 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.