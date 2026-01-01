Believe it ... or Not! At “The Art of Magic” you’ll be amazed, puzzled and dazzled at the slight-of-hand and pure magic that two of America’s most popular magicians will perform on stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theater on Thursday, Nov. 5, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Jeff Peterson has buoyed cruise passengers more than 4,000 times around the globe. His clean, humorous and clever mentalism will have you questioning “How’d he do that?!”, “How did he know my parent’s name?” and “Where did the water in the glass disappear to?”

Jeff uses a lot of audience participation — getting even the most hard-to-please people involved and loving the show.

James Knight regularly performs at the famed Magic Castle in Hollywood as a headliner several times a year. In 2022, he performed a whopping 300 shows there! Guests are amazed by his feats and often book him for their private events after seeing his work at the Castle.

Performing his unique brand of ‘thought influencing’, James is a hypnotist, mentalist and psychic entertainer. You’ll be amazed at his clairvoyance.

“The Art of Magic” will take the stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 5 at 4:00 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance; $35 at the door. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. To order tickets online, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

