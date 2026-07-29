Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival Presents The Bard on Broadway

The third installment of Flag Shakes Cabernet Cabarets, The Bard on Broadway, will be on Sunday, September 6 at 3 p.m. at The Beaver Street Theatre, 11 South Beaver Street #2, just behind the Beaver Street Brewery.

The cast features Amie Bjorklund, Artistic Director of Flag Shakes, tenor Jon White, bass-baritone Stephen Edwards, producer/director/writer Lynn Timmons Edwards accompanied by Music Director/Pianist Bill Haworth. Haworth is a featured pianist at Black Bart’s Steakhouse and served as pianist music director for Over the Rainbow, a cabernet cabaret produced in June that celebrated PRIDE, Father’s Day and the Summer Solstice. He made his Beaver Street debut last season in the same role for the 2025 Halloween Cabaret. Jon White is a singing waiter at Black Barts, the 2026 Emcee of the Viola Awards and will be making his Flag Shakes debut. Stephen Edwards is a veteran of several cabarets and is a graduate of NAU who resides in Phoenix. Bjorklund is a professional actress and director who recently completed a contract for Dear Evan Hansen at the Phoenix Theatre Company and is in Flagstaff again to direct A Room in the Castle, which opens September 18 at the Beaver Street Theatre. Timmons Edwards is the producer of cabaret for Flag Shakes, a long-time singer of the Great American Songbook and the Arizona writer/reviewer for Cabaret Scenes magazine, the publication of the American Songbook Association based in New York City.

The Bard on Broadway features music from six Broadway shows that took their inspiration from the works of William Shakespeare. The earliest, The Boys from Syracuse by Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart is based on A Comedy of Errors and features standards such as “This Can’t Be Love” and “Falling in Love with Love.” Cole Porter wrote the music for Kiss Me Kate about a troupe of actors in Taming of the Shrew who sang songs like “Another Opening, Another Show” and “Brush Up Your Shakespeare. “ White will perform classic songs from the score of Leonard Bernstein’s West Side Story, a 1950’s take on Romeo and Juliet. Disney’s Lion King with music by Elton John is loosely based on Hamlet and All Shook Up, a juke box musical featuring the songs of Elvis Presley, takes its inspiration from Twelfth Night and the Bard’s romantic comedies. Finally, the cabaret includes songs from Something Rotten the Broadway hit with a fictional story about an aspiring playwright competing with the likes of the Bard in 1595. It has clever songs like “Will Power” and “Hard to Be the Bard.” Cabernet Cabaret promises a Sunday afternoon of entertainment and music for all tastes, from classics to rock and roll.

Tickets for the cabaret are $20 for general admission and $100 for a Patron ticket that includes up to four reserved seats. Every admission to Cabernet Cabaret includes a complementary glass of wine or bottled water. www.flagshakes.org/tickets. For box office questions contact 928-814-9396.

