The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with award-winning surround sound composer and producer Koz Mraz for The Beatles in Surround Sound on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

You will be blown away by this audio/visual 5.1 Surround Sound Music Experience in Sedona’s best sound system, the Mary D. Fisher Theater.

Hear George Martin’s final production in 5.1 Surround Sound. Produced and mixed by Martin and his son Giles Martin, who stated, "What people will be hearing is a new experience, a way of re-living the whole Beatles musical lifespan in a very condensed period.”

This is a Beatles Mash-Up of 100 individually released commercial and demo recordings of The Beatles. This is a mind-blowing surround sound psychedelic music mix that will blow you away! This is a darkroom audio experience with a closing video.

Presented by Award-Winning Surround Sound composer/producer Koz Mraz (Discus Award, 5.1 Category 2001, Communicator Surround Award 2002, Aurora Surround Award & Surround Grammy nominee 2005). A College Professor at Citrus College, Glendale, and Pasadena College, Mraz taught classes in music production, audio engineering, and broadcast technology for over 15 years. He offers educational presentations via the Fair Use Doctrine of the U.S. Copyright Statute. Under the fair use doctrine of the U.S. copyright statute, it is permissible to use portions of a copywritten work for purposes such as commentary, criticism, and education.

Seating is limited. Get your tickets today for this popular event.

The Beatles in Surround Sound takes place Thursday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Tickets are $20. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.