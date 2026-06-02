The Big Gay Art Show Exhibition Opening

Celebrate Sedona/The Big Gay Art Show Opening

Celebrate Sedona engages the local community while celebrating and featuring local and regional arts, food and drink! Held in the upper parking lot of Sedona Arts Center, Celebrate Sedona is a celebration of the beauty and diversity of our community’s music, food, drink, and artistry.

Our Celebrate Sedona’s are on Friday’s and incorporate the openings of our Exhibitions so we can have the Artists join the festivities and officially open the current Exhibition. The event takes place from 4 pm to 6 pm and features local musicians, food trucks, wineries, and live demonstrations by local artists!

Big Gay Art Show

June 5 – June 28, 2026

Sedona Arts Center proudly presents our annual, The Big Gay Art Show — a vibrant juried exhibition celebrating creative expression from the rainbow communities and their allies. This much-anticipated show invites artists of all backgrounds, levels, and mediums to share their voice through visual art.

Originally conceptualized in 2012 by a small group of artists and supporters — some connected to Sedona Arts Center and others from the Sedona Pride organization — the show began as a platform to uplift and include the rainbow community in the local arts scene. Since then, it has grown into a beloved annual event, welcoming hundreds of emerging and professional artists to Sedona.

Now produced fully by Sedona Arts Center at the request of Sedona Pride, the exhibition continues to provide a dynamic and positive venue for connection, visibility, and artistic celebration.

Opening Reception: Friday, June 5, 2026 from 4p-6p at Celebrate Sedona.

Live Music by Liv Light

Celebrate Sedona June 5

For more information, visit: CelebrateSedona.org