'The Christophers' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “The Christophers” showing May 15-21 at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres.

Julian Sklar (Ian McKellen) was once a star of London’s 1960’s and 70’s pop art explosion, but he hasn’t painted in decades and has been broke for years.

His two estranged children (James Corden, Jessica Gunning), desperate for an inheritance, hire Lori, an art restorer and former forger (Michaela Coel), to pose as a prospective assistant in order to access 8 unfinished canvases Julian has buried deep in storage.

Her plan is to complete them, then return them to storage, where they are to be “discovered” upon Julian’s death.

“A sparkling, funny, wise movie. I have rarely enjoyed watching two actors’ rapport the way I loved watching McKellen and Coel.” — Alissa Wilkinson, New York Times

“One of the best films of the year. Extraordinary. The kind of movie only a master filmmaker could have made.” — Stephanie Zacharek, Time

“Two of the best performances you’ll see all year.” — David Fear, Rolling Stone

“The Christophers” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres May 15-21. Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday, Monday and Thursday, May 15, 16, 18 and 21 at 3:00 p.m.; Sunday and Tuesday, May 17 and 19 at 7:00 p.m.; and Wednesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

