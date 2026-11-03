'The Cycle of Love' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “The Cycle of Love” showing Nov. 13-18 at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres.

“The Cycle of Love” premiered to rave reviews at the recent Illuminate Sedona gala screening event in September. The film is returning by popular demand for a theatrical run.

Directed by Academy Award-winner Orlando von Einsiedel (“The White Helmets”) and executive produced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, “The Cycle of Love” is an epic true-life odyssey that traces the enduring power of belief, following one man’s willingness to risk everything in pursuit of a future he can scarcely imagine.

After receiving a mysterious prophecy from an astrologer as a young boy, PK, a 23-year-old gifted artist from one of India's poorest "untouchable" families, spends years wondering if his destiny has already been written. Armed with little more than a handful of paintbrushes and a second-hand bicycle, he ultimately embarks on a remarkable 6,000-mile cross-continent mission to find Lotta, the woman he believes he's destined to love.

Part epic adventure, part spiritual journey, and part timeless love story, “The Cycle of Love” is an inspiring, heart-warming, epic true-life odyssey about the ultimate search for self-belief and what happens when you risk everything for what your heart tells you.

“The Cycle of Love” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres Nov. 13-18. Showtimes will be Friday, Nov. 13 at 4:00 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 14 at 3:30 and 7:00 p.m.; Sunday, Monday and Wednesday, Nov. 15, 16 and 18 at 7:00 p.m.; and Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

