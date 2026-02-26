'The Dads' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with Unify Sedona to present “The Dads” on Thursday, June 18 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre in observation of Pride Month.

Inspired by the Emmy Award-winning short documentary of the same name, “The Dads” chronicles a community of fathers of trans and nonbinary children as they are forced to choose family over country as a powerful anti-trans agenda takes hold in the United States.

Filmed over the course of a year spanning retreats in rural Maine and Minnesota, protests, family milestones, a pivotal U.S. Supreme Court decision, and the collapse of gender-affirming care for youth, “The Dads” captures this national reckoning with remarkable intimacy through verité footage and interviews with the film’s main protagonists, as documented by Emmy Award-winning director and producer Luchina Fisher and executive producer Dwyane Wade.

This is fatherhood as an act of radical love and resistance.

The screening of “The Dads” is sponsored by Unify Sedona.

“The Dads” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Thursday, June 18 at 7:00 p.m. All tickets are $10 each. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. To order tickets online, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.