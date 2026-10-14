You are invited to The Fezziwig Ball!

FlagShakes's annual winter fundraiser is presenting The Fezziwig Ball at Beaver Street Theatre. With activities for the whole family, this event is taking place on Saturday, December 5th, in between the matinee and evening performances of A Christmas Carol, our co-production with Theatrikos Theatre Company performed at the Doris Harper-White Playhouse.

Join in on activities like choosing your own Dickensian name, a Hanukkah candle lighting, Christmas tree decorating, and learning a period dance! There will also be a donation drive for Toys for Tots, and a silent auction that will benefit FlagShakes.