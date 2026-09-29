The Flagstaff Plein Air Painting and Photography Festival Awards Ceremony and FREE Opening Reception.

The Awards Ceremony and FREE Opening Reception

For The Flagstaff Plein Air Festival will take place from October 10. 2026, from 6 to 8 PM at the Artists’ Coalition of Flagstaff’s Gallery at the Flagstaff Mall. The competition and exhibit features the work of over 40 artists and photographers who were challenged to create works of art blending artistic practice with community engagement, environmental awareness, and visual storytelling, during a prescribed time and location in early October. The fruits of their vision will be on display with awards presented in v various categories. The reception will also feature light refreshments and a chance to meet and greet the artists and photographers. The Exhibition continues through October 18.

For more information and details of other events surrounding in the Festival go to flagstaff-arts.org, or email: artistscoalitionofflagstaff@gmail.com

