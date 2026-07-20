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'The Floaters' Film Premiere

'The Floaters' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “The Floaters” showing July 31-Aug. 5 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

A struggling musician takes a last-resort job from her overachiever best friend: supervising misfits (the floaters) at their childhood Jewish summer camp. With the camp’s survival in the balance as it ramps up for competition with a longtime rival, the clashing friends and campers must overcome their differences to save the camp.

Framed through multigenerational perspectives, this offbeat comedy captures the rich diversity of a Jewish summer camp and explores the conflict between leaving one’s mark and building connection.

“Elevates the ensemble comedy to new heights.” — Film Threat

“The Floaters” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre July 31-Aug. 5. Showtimes will be Friday and Sunday, July 31 and Aug. 2 at 3:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 1 at 12:30 p.m.; and Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 3, 4 and 5 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre
$12 general admission; $9 members
03:30 PM - 05:30 PM, every day through Aug 05, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Sedona International Film Festival
9282821177
director@sedonafilmfestival.com
https://sedonafilmfestival.com/
Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre
2030 W. SR 89A
Sedona, Arizona 86336
928-282-1177
director@sedonafilmfestival.com
https://sedonafilmfestival.com