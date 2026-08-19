Kick off the 42nd Folk Music Festival with a special evening of unforgettable music as the nationally acclaimed Folk Legacy Trio—George Grove, Rick Dougherty, and Jerry Siggins—bring their celebrated show, This Land Is Your Land, to Sharlot Hall Museum.

Performing the iconic songs that shaped the American folk revival of the 1950s through the mid-1970s, the trio’s signature harmonies, masterful musicianship, and engaging storytelling have captivated audiences across the country. This rare, intimate performance offers fans a unique opportunity to experience these legendary performers up close.

Every concert ticket includes an exclusive meet-and-greet with the band before the concert, along with a light reception. Seating is extremely limited, making this a truly special event.

Ticket Information

* General Admission: $50

* VIP Seating: $60

* Meet-and-greet and light reception included with every ticket

This special concert serves as the kickoff to the return of the 42nd Folk Music Festival on Saturday, October 3, as Sharlot Hall Museum welcomes one of its most cherished traditions back after a seven-year hiatus.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to spend an evening with the Folk Legacy Trio in an intimate setting before Saturday’s festival performances.

Sponsored by: AMAZ Entertainment

Reserve your seat early. This exclusive concert has very limited seating and is expected to sell out quickly.

