'The Green Realm' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “The Green Realm” showing Sept. 16 and 17 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Meet the filmmaker! Director, writer and film subject (and Sedona resident) Timothy Smith — along with special guests featured in “The Green Realm” — will be here in person to host the film and Q&A discussion after each screening.

“The Green Realm” is a magical yet real story about Timothy Smith’s spiritual awakening and his connection to the Green Realm (The Fairies). Timothy's awakening led him up to the stars (Venus) where he was greeted by three Magnificent green beings (the one in the middle had a Kings Crown on) and the King telepathically told him to raise his frequency and vibration.

Timothy went through six weeks of spiritual boot camp with his spiritual guides. They showed him three previous past lives … and that he had to heal in order to bring in his gifts from the Universe. Timothy was later told to contact his soul mate (Angel Messenger, Language of Light singer) Shekina Rose who just happened to live in mystical Sedona. Timothy and Shekina found love. The Fairies came in and showed their nature magic to Timothy.

Timothy is the owner of Sedona Music and Film Group and has been in the music industry for thirty-five-plus years.

“Tim Smith, an exceptional talent and icon in the Sedona community, through ‘The Green Realm’ has created a mystical reality through music, color and tradition. Tim is introducing the world to a new spiritual dimension of healing energies, growth and balance in a way that has never been explored until this enlightening documentary.” — Jim Romanovich, president, Worldwide Entertainment Associated Television International

“The Green Realm” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 16 and 17 at 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. both days followed by Q&A discussions at every show.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

