'The Gymnasts of Fisherman Colony' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “The Gymnasts of Fisherman Colony” showing Oct. 23-29 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

“The Gymnasts of Fisherman Colony” is an intimate coming-of-age documentary by three-time Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Habiba Nosheen that follows three teenage girls in Pakistan, offering a rare and tender portrait of girlhood, joy, and play told through the eyes of young Pakistani girls navigating the margins of society — one somersault at a time.

At its core, “The Gymnasts of Fisherman Colony” is a story of hope and quiet defiance. Through the intimate journeys of three teenagers we witness as their passion for gymnastics begins to clash with deeply rooted expectations around what girls can and cannot do. The film follows their journey as they find themselves straddling two polar opposite worlds as they push to make space for themselves through gymnastics.

The result is a lyrical and deeply human portrait of three young girls from a corner of the world we rarely see on screen — a place where girls and sport rarely mix. These are girls who dare to dream.

“The Gymnasts of Fisherman Colony” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre Oct. 23-29. Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday and Monday, Oct. 23, 24 and 26 at 6:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 27, 28 and 29 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

