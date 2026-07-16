The History of Prescott Public Library

"Did you know that Prescott Public Library used to check out animals to children? Or that the sidewalk in front of the Carnegie Library on Gurley Street was poured by a chain gang? Learn these interesting details and more in Kristen Kauffman's presentation of her recently released Images of America book, Prescott Public Library. This presentation will feature some of the best images and stories from the book, including some photos which never made it to the final draft. This project is presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.

Kristen Kauffman is librarian, former creative writing and English instructor, and a guest writer with Sharlot's Hall Museum's Days Past articles. She holds an MFA in Creative Writing from Goddard College and BA in English Literature from Prescott College."