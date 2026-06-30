'The Isolate Thief' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “The Isolate Thief” showing July 10-16 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

“The Isolate Thief” features a stellar ensemble cast, including Mackenzie Foy, Odeya Rush, Jack Kesy, Ty Simpkins, Martin Sensmeier, Joe Pantoliano and Sean Bean.

One bitter-cold winter during the Civil War, a young woman becomes the lone caretaker of a remote Union Army outpost. When a stash of stolen gold falls into her lap, a gang of vicious outlaws comes looking for it.

As they turn her home into a battleground, she must stay one step ahead of them in order to survive.

“The Isolate Thief” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre July 10-16. Showtimes will be Friday and Saturday, July 10 and 11 at 6:30 p.m.; and Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, July 13, 14, 15 and 16 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

