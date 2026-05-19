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'The Last Viking' Film Premiere

'The Last Viking' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present “The Last Viking” showing May 29-June 4 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

The Danish comedy/drama “The Last Viking” — written and directed by award-winning filmmaker Anders Thomas Jensen — stars Mads Mikkelsen and Nikolaj Lie Kaas.

Anker (Nikolaj Lie Kaas) is released from prison following a fifteen-year sentence for robbery. The money from the heist was buried by Anker’s brother, Manfred (Mads Mikkelsen). Only he knows where it is. Unfortunately, Manfred has since developed a mental illness causing him to forget all. Together, the brothers embark on an unexpected journey to locate the money and discover who they really are.

“The Last Viking” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre May 29-June 4. Showtimes will be Friday, Tuesday and Thursday, May 29, June 2 and 4 at 6:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Sunday and Monday, May 30, 31 and June 1 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre
$12 general admission; $9 members
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM, every day through Jun 04, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Sedona International Film Festival
9282821177
director@sedonafilmfestival.com
https://sedonafilmfestival.com/
Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre
2030 W. SR 89A
Sedona, Arizona 86336
928-282-1177
director@sedonafilmfestival.com
https://sedonafilmfestival.com