'The Librarians' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “The Librarians” showing Aug. 21-27 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

America’s war on books is more than a war on words.

As an unprecedented wave of book banning is sparked in Texas, Florida, and beyond, librarians under siege join forces as unlikely defenders fighting for intellectual freedom on the front lines of democracy.

In Texas, the Krause List targets 850 books focused on race and LGBTQIA+ stories — triggering sweeping book bans across the U.S. at an unprecedented rate. As tensions escalate, librarians connect the dots from heated school and library board meetings nationwide to lay bare the underpinnings of a large-scale coordinated extremist movement fueling the censorship efforts.

Despite facing harassment, threats, and laws aimed at criminalizing their work – the librarians’ rallying cry for freedom to read is a chilling cautionary tale.

“A different kind of superhero movie.” — The Hollywood Reporter

“A gripping story of what is at stake when curiosity and thinking are endangered. It introduces viewers to the everyday and increasingly vital heroes pushing back.” — Variety

“The most vital film of the year.” — The Movie Maven

“The Librarians” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre Aug. 21-27. Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Aug. 21, 22, 23 and 24 at 6:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 25, 26 and 27 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

