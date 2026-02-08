'The Marching Band' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “The Marching Band” showing Sept. 4-10 at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres.

“The Marching Band” was the top award-winning film at the recent Sedona International Film Festival, garnering both the Audience Choice BEST OF FEST Narrative Feature Award and the Directors’ Choice Best International Feature Film Award.

A Cannes premiere and Audience Award Winner at Rendez-Vous with French Cinema, "The Marching Band" was nominated for seven César Awards, including Best Film.

A world-famous orchestra conductor discovers the brother he never knew he had — a school cafeteria worker who plays trombone in a local marching band. Despite their differences, they develop a bond through their mutual love of music. Their reunion sparks a fraternal, musical journey amidst the town's factory closure.

“The Marching Band” is an equally hilarious, inspiring and affecting crowd-pleaser, starring Benjamin Lavernhe and Pierre Lottin.

“The Marching Band” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres Sept. 4-10. Showtimes will be Friday and Tuesday, Sept. 4 and 8 at 4:00 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 5 at 3:30 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 6 at 7:00 p.m.; Monday and Thursday, Sept. 7 and 10 at 3:00 p.m.; and Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 4:00 and 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

