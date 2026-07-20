'The Merry Widow' Met Opera Encore

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the summer encore of the Met Opera’s “The Merry Widow” (from the 2014-15 season) on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 1 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Soprano Renée Fleming stars as the heiress who captivates all of Paris in Lehár’s enchanting operetta. Baritone Nathan Gunn co-stars as Danilo, alongside Broadway legend Kelli O’Hara as Valencienne in the dazzling 2015 production directed and choreographed by five-time Tony Award–winner Susan Stroman. Andrew Davis conducts.

Act I

The Pontevedrian ambassador, Baron Zeta, is giving a ball. His wife, Valencienne, flirts with the young Frenchman Camille de Rosillon, who writes “I love you” on her fan. Zeta plans to get Danilo to marry the rich widow Hanna Glawari so that her millions will stay in Pontevedro. Valencienne realizes that she has lost her fan. Danilo tells Hanna that he’s not interested in marriage.

Act II

At a party, Njegus reveals that Camille is in love with a mystery woman. He believes the mysterious fan to be the key to her identity. When Hanna finds the fan, she assumes it is a gift from Danilo, who still won’t say “I love you.” Camille and Valencienne finally find the missing fan, and this time Valencienne writes “I am a respectable wife” on it. They disappear into a pavilion. When Zeta arrives, Njegus instead sneaks Hanna in to take Valencienne’s place. Hanna emerges with Camille, enraging Danilo.

Act III

At Maxim’s, Danilo forbids Hanna to marry Camille. Zeta recognizes the fan as his wife’s. He proposes to Hanna — who informs him that she will lose her fortune if she remarries. Only now does Danilo declare his love. She then explains that upon remarrying, her fortune will pass to her new husband. Valencienne asks Zeta to read the other side of her fan — she is a respectable wife. Both couples are happily united.

The 2026 Met Opera Summer Encores are generously sponsored by Chris Fladlien.

“The Merry Widow” from the Metropolitan Opera will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 1:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 general admission, or $13 for Film Festival members.

Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information and to order tickets online, visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.