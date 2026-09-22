'The Musical' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “The Musical” showing Oct. 2-8 at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres.

Convinced he’s destined for bigger things, frustrated playwright Doug (Will Brill) is stuck teaching middle-school theater while dreaming of moving to New York. But when he finds out his ex-girlfriend (Gillian Jacobs) has started dating his nemesis, the school’s principal (Rob Lowe), he hatches a plan to ruin the principal’s reputation by secretly producing the most inappropriate play imaginable.

“Riotously funny … a welcome streak of cat-among-the-pigeons danger rarely found in contemporary American comedy.” — Variety

“A consistent laugh-fest that comes together for a fantastic finale.” — The Wrap

“Absolutely hilarious … Giselle Bonilla (director) and Alexander Heller (writer) shock you in ways you didn’t think were possible.” — The Playlist

“The Musical” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres Oct. 2-8. Showtimes will be Friday, Monday and Thursday, Oct. 2, 5 and 8 at 4:00 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 4 at 3:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 4:00 and 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

