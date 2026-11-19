The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to join theaters around the world for a global theatrical event: “The Nutcracker” from The Royal Ballet showing Dec. 2 and 6 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Be enchanted by The Royal Ballet in this sparkling festive treat for the whole family.

At a cozy Christmas party, young Clara meets the mysterious magician Drosselmeyer, who gives her a nutcracker doll. When the guests have departed and the house is asleep, Clara sneaks downstairs in search of the doll. Instead, she finds Drosselmeyer, who whisks her away on a journey into a whole world of enchantment: fantastical landscapes of flurried snow and glittering confection where toys come alive and the magic never stops.

Peter Wright’s production of this festive family favorite sparkles to the wondrous swell of Tchaikovsky’s orchestral score, alongside the glow and grandeur of Julia Trevelyan Oman’s period designs.

The Royal Opera House cinema broadcasts offer audiences the best seat in the house, and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews. Audiences are never far from a performance at the Royal Opera House.

“The Nutcracker” is generously sponsored by Rose Borne and Bonny Singer.

“The Nutcracker” from The Royal Ballet will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 6 at 4:00 p.m.

Tickets are $15 general admission, or $13 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

